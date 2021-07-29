Tokyo Olympics: USA's Sunisa Lee narrowly beats Brazil's Rebeca Andrade to women's all-around gold

Tokyo Olympics: USA's Sunisa Lee narrowly beats Brazil's Rebeca Andrade to women's all-around gold

BBC Sport

Published

The USA's 18-year-old Olympic debutant Sunisa Lee narrowly beats Brazil's Rebeca Andrade to women's all-around gold in Tokyo.

Full Article