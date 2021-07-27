Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end
Published
Biden said the U.S. military will continue to assist Iraq in its fight against the Islamic State group.Full Article
After more than 18 years, the role of US forces will shift to training and advising the Iraqi military to defend itself.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat..