Russia and China offered their support to Syria, while President Joe Biden vows that the US would complete its combat operation in Iraq by the end of the year.Full Article
Russia, China Offer Support to Syria as Joe Biden Moves to Wind Down Afghanistan-Iraq War
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Kuril Islands Roadblock On A Russia–Japan Peace Treaty – Analysis
By Andrey Gubin*
During a press briefing at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum on 5 June, Russian..
Eurasia Review