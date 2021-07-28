Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after 'heart-related' collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set
"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after being hospitalized following a collapse Tuesday.
The 58-year-old actor is expected to recover after falling ill on the set of Better Call Saul
Bob Odenkirk is "in stable condition" after his collapse on the set of Better Call Saul, representatives for the actor said on..