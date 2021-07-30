Cade Cunningham goes No. 1 to Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes went in that order to start a top-heavy 2021 draft.Full Article
The Pistons selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose looks ahead to the Pistons' top pick in the 2021 draft.