A US shot putter has vowed to hold on to her Olympic silver medal after being accused of breaking rules by making a political gesture on the podium.Full Article
'Let them try and take this medal': US athlete defiant after alleged political gesture
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'Let them try and take this medal': Olympics star defiant after alleged political gesture
A US shot putter has vowed to hold on to her Olympic silver medal after being accused of breaking rules by making a political..
Sky News