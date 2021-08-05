Australian Kieran Woolley crashes into cameraman during park skateboarding run at Olympics
Australian Kieran Woolley, a medal favorite in park skateboarding, collided with a cameraman atop the bowl during his run at the Tokyo Olympics.
