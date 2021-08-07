Team GB's Galal Yafai wins gold medal in men's flyweight final
Team GB's Galal Yafai has won the gold medal in the men's flyweight final after beating the Philippines' Carlo Paalam at the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
