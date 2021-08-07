Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia wins bronze in men's 65kg category
Published
Bajrang Punia beat Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in his bronze medal match as India earned their sixth medal in Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Published
Bajrang Punia beat Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in his bronze medal match as India earned their sixth medal in Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
In the match between Punia and Niyazbekov, the former went on to take a 2-0 lead in the first period and all the pressure was on..
Tokyo Olympics Day 14 India complete schedule: Bajrang Punia will also be in action in men's freestyle 65kg bout.