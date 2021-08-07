In the match between Punia and Niyazbekov, the former went on to take a 2-0 lead in the first period and all the pressure was on the Kazakh opponent heading into the last three minutesFull Article
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia wins bronze medal
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia loses in semis, to fight for bronze now
Mid-Day
Bajrang Punia will now play the bronze medal match on August 7. Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan defeated Bajrang 12-5
-
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia wins bronze in men's 65kg category
DNA
-
Bajrang Punia bronze medal match: ‘He will not return empty-handed’, Punia's father REVEALS chat with wrestler
Zee News
-
Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia bronze medal match Live streaming, when and where to watch and all you need to know
DNA
-
Bajrang Punia Bronze medal wrestling match Live-Streaming: When and where to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 men wrestling bronze medal match live?
Zee News
Advertisement
More coverage
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Deepak Punia loses bout for bronze medal
Mid-Day
Punia had earlier suffered a 10-0 loss in the semifinals against USA`s David Taylor
-
Tokyo Olympics wrestling: Bajrang Punia goes down fighting, to vie for bronze now
Zee News
-
Tokyo Olympics wrestling: Deepak Punia loses 87kg bronze medal bout
Zee News
-
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses bronze medal match in dying minutes
DNA
-
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses in bronze medal match
MENAFN.com