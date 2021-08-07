Tokyo Olympics: Joseph Choong wins modern pentathlon gold for Team GB
Published
Joseph Choong becomes Great Britain's first individual medallist in modern pentathlon, winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Published
Joseph Choong becomes Great Britain's first individual medallist in modern pentathlon, winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Joe Choong says he doesn't know how life can get any better after achieving his 'dream' of winning gold in the modern pentathlon in..
Team GB's Kate French has won a gold medal in the modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics.
Cyclist Laura Kenny becomes the first British woman to win gold at three Olympics and pentathlete Kate French triumphs as Team GB..