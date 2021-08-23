NSW records 818 new local COVID-19 cases and three deaths as new restrictions come into force
For the third consecutive day, NSW has recorded new locally acqquired COVID-19 cases in excess of 800.Full Article
Seventy-three cases were isolated for their whole infectious period.
It comes after NSW posted a record 478 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Monday.