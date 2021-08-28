US airstrike targets Islamic State in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul airport attack
Published
The US has bombed an Islamic State member in Afghanistan in retaliation for Thursday's suicide bombing in Kabul.Full Article
Published
The US has bombed an Islamic State member in Afghanistan in retaliation for Thursday's suicide bombing in Kabul.Full Article
By Ronna Nirmala
Indonesia’s top diplomat has called on the Taliban to form an inclusive government and respect..
Following the deadly explosion outside of the Kabul airport, WRTV is confirming if any refugees will be coming to the Hoosier..