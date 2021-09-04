Curtis Flowers Sues Prosecutor Who Tried Him Six Times
Charges were dropped in 2019 against Mr. Flowers, who spent 23 years in prison after he was accused of killing four people at a Mississippi furniture store.Full Article
The Mississippi man, who was freed in 2019 after nearly 23 years in prison, sues the district attorney who prosecuted him six times..