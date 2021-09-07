Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs more restrictive voting rights bill into law
Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Republican-backed voting bill into law Tuesday, overcoming quorum-busting delays Democrats.
A wave of changes to Texas elections, including new voting restrictions, is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
Texas state House Democrats left the state in an effort to block Republicans from passing a restrictive new voting law in the..