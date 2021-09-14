PM's £12bn tax increase to pay for health and social care clears Commons
Published
Boris Johnson's £12bn tax increase to pay for health and social care has cleared the Commons.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson's £12bn tax increase to pay for health and social care has cleared the Commons.Full Article
Boris Johnson saw his House of Commons majority cut as several Tory MPs opposed his £12 billion tax hike to pay for health and..
PM breaks promise not to increase national insurance rates, angering many in his party
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans Tuesday to fulfill a election promise to grapple with the rocketing cost of..