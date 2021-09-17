NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam: Important UPDATE students must know
The NTA would release the final NEET 2021 answer key and result based on objections raised by the candidates.Full Article
According to reports, the NTA is expetcted to release NEET 2021 entrance exam result in October.
It may be recalled that NEET 2021 entrance exam was conducted on September 12 (Sunday) in offline mode in around 202 cities across..