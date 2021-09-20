Philippines' boxer Manny Pacquiao to run for president in 2022
The champion Filipino boxer has announced he will run for presidency next year but he could face a formidable rival in the current president's daughter.Full Article
The boxer is currently a senator.
Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is about to take on a very different kind of fight. The 42-year-old boxing icon is running for..