'Hotel Rwanda' hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges
Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda". boycotted the announcement of the verdict after calling the trial a "sham."
The man who was portrayed in the Hollywood film as a life-saving hero during the Rwandan genocide has been sentenced to two and a..
A Rwandan court finds Paul Rusesabagina guilty of supporting a terrorist group.