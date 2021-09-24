US House approves $1-billion for Israel’s 'Iron Dome'
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system is on course for a $1-billion cash injection from the US, after a bill was approved in the US House of Representatives.Full Article
The legislation was introduced a day after the funding was removed from a broader spending bill.