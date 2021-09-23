House passes standalone bill to provide $1B for Israel's Iron Dome
Published
The House passed legislation on Thursday to provide $1 billion to support Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system after Democrats...Full Article
Published
The House passed legislation on Thursday to provide $1 billion to support Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system after Democrats...Full Article
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez purportedly broke down in tears on Thursday after changing her vote on American funding for Israel's..
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to be consoled by fellow members on the House floor on Thursday after the chamber..