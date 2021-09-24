Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont arrested in Italy
Spain accuses the former president of the Catalonia region of sedition, and wants him extradited.Full Article
Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont was arrested in Italy on Thursday, his lawyer and an aide said, four years after..
The arrest of Carles Puigdemont, on the island of Sardinia, came on international arrest warrant issued by Spain’s Supreme Court..