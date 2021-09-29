Judge suspends Britney Spears's father from conservatorship
Published
A Los Angeles County judge has suspended Britney Spears's father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years.Full Article
Published
A Los Angeles County judge has suspended Britney Spears's father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years.Full Article
For the unversed, Britney`s conservatorship began in 2008 after the singer had several mental breakdowns publicly. Her father Jamie..
An L.A. judge on Wednesday granted Britney Spears' petition to suspend her father from his role as conservator of her estate..