Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for 'meddling'
Published
UN officials have been given 72 hours to leave the country as pressure intensifies on the government over its Tigray blockade. The UN chief reacted with shock.Full Article
Published
UN officials have been given 72 hours to leave the country as pressure intensifies on the government over its Tigray blockade. The UN chief reacted with shock.Full Article
Ethiopia is expelling seven high-level United Nations officials for allegedly interfering in the country’s internal affairs. The..