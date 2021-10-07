Second baby among 41 new coronavirus cases in the ACT
ACT health authorities are scrambling to trace the origin of a growing COVID-19 cluster linked to a Canberra hospital that now stands at five, including two babies.Full Article
It comes as the Territory records 28 new cases of coronavirus.