Fan asks Rohit Sharma for tickets to IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match, sparks a meme fest
Published
The fan came with a placard during Mumbai Indians' final game of the league stage in IPL 2021 asking tickets for the game on October 24.Full Article
Published
The fan came with a placard during Mumbai Indians' final game of the league stage in IPL 2021 asking tickets for the game on October 24.Full Article
Cricket fans around the world are looking forward to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The Indian fans are particularly watching for..