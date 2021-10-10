Georgia is No. 1 in USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll for first time since 2008 after Alabama loss
Georgia returns to No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the first time since 2008 after Alabama's loss to Texas A&M.
Georgia is expected to be the unanimous choice to overtake the top spot and as many as five Big Ten teams could occupy slots in the..