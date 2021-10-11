Kim Jong Un wants his government to focus on improving the lives of the North Korean people in the face of a "grim" economic situation, according to the country's state media.Full Article
Kim Jong Un calls for improvement to people's lives in North Korea amid 'grim' economy
North Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy
North Korea's economy has been battered by years of sanctions over its nuclear and weapons programs, and heavy rains and floods..
Photos show North Korea testing missiles as Kim Jong Un remerges thinner
CNN’s Brian Todd reports on the latest photos from North Korean media showing Kim Jong Un’s forces test firing new long-range..