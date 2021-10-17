Chicago Sky Beat Phoenix Mercury for First W.N.B.A. Championship
Published
The Sky battled back from a large second-half deficit to beat the Mercury in a thriller.Full Article
Published
The Sky battled back from a large second-half deficit to beat the Mercury in a thriller.Full Article
The Chicago Sky won their first WNBA championship on Sunday, beating Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4.
Kahleah Copper, Candace Parker and the Sky took a 2-1series lead with an 86-50 rout, the largest margin of victory in WNBA Finals..