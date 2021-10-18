PM: Queen agrees Southend will become city
Boris Johnson announces Southend will get city status following the killing of Sir David Amess.Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces that the Queen has agreed Southend will be granted city status following the murder of MP..
