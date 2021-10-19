Boston Red Sox clobber Houston Astros in ALCS Game 3 thanks to Kyle Schwarber's grand slam

Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam, and Christian Arroyo, J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers also homered as the Red Sox rolled to an ALCS Game 3 win.

