Boston Red Sox clobber Houston Astros in ALCS Game 3 thanks to Kyle Schwarber's grand slam
Published
Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam, and Christian Arroyo, J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers also homered as the Red Sox rolled to an ALCS Game 3 win.
Published
Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam, and Christian Arroyo, J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers also homered as the Red Sox rolled to an ALCS Game 3 win.
Kyle Schwarber joined the MLB on FOX crew following the Boston Red Sox ALCS Game 3 win over the Houston Astros. Hear Kyle walk..
Kyle Schwarber's grand slam in the second inning of ALCS Game 3 made the Boston Red Sox the first team in MLB history to hit three..