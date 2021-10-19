DHS Secretary Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19
Published
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is fully vaccinated but tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning. DHS says his symptoms are mild.
Published
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is fully vaccinated but tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning. DHS says his symptoms are mild.
Watch VideoHomeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency..