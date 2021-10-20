'Boom, boom, boom': Astros score seven runs in ninth, beat Red Sox in Game 4 to tie up ALCS

'Boom, boom, boom': Astros score seven runs in ninth, beat Red Sox in Game 4 to tie up ALCS

USATODAY.com

Published

The Astros scored seven runs in the ninth inning to beat the Red Sox 9-2 in Game 4 of the ALCS. Houston evens the series 2-2 with Boston.

Full Article