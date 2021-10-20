Charities have said thousands of people with compromised immune systems across the UK are being "shamefully let down" amid confusion over the rollout of the third dose of the COVID vaccine.Full Article
Vulnerable patients 'shamefully let down' by third COVID jab rollout, say charities
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
White House Details Plans To Vaccinate 28m Children Age 5-11
Watch VideoChildren ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and..
Newsy