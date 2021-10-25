Twitter suspends GOP lawmaker Jim Banks' official account for misgendering four-star officer
Twitter suspended U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, from the platform over his tweet that misgendered a transgender Biden administration official.
