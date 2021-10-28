World Series 2021: Houston Astros beat Atlanta Braves 7-2 to level series at 1-1

World Series 2021: Houston Astros beat Atlanta Braves 7-2 to level series at 1-1

BBC News

Published

The Houston Astros hit back to level the seven-game World Series at 1-1 with a dominant 7-2 home win over the Atlanta Braves in game two.

Full Article