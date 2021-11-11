Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over Rust shooting
Published
The head of lighting on the film Rust has sued over Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the western.Full Article
Published
The head of lighting on the film Rust has sued over Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the western.Full Article
Watch VideoThe head of lighting on the film "Rust" filed a lawsuit Wednesday over Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of cinematographer..
US actor Alec Baldwin is being sued by a Rust crew member over the fatal on-set shooting of a cinematographer last month, lawyers..