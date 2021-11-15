Joe Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law
Published
US President Joe Biden has signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law in a ceremony at the White House.Full Article
Published
US President Joe Biden has signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law in a ceremony at the White House.Full Article
President Joe Biden on Monday celebrated his latest legislative achievement in a ceremony at the White House, even as his..
Ahead of signing it into law on Monday, President Joe Biden celebrated the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in part by..