2022 FIFA World Cup: This is how Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal can STILL qualify
If Portugal makes it, it could possibly be Cristiano Ronaldo's career's last FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year.Full Article
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have failed to win their World Cup qualifying group - and the Portuguese megastar must now participate..
Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly frustrated after Portugal's 2-1 defeat to Serbia as his national side were resigned to the play-offs..