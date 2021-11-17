House votes to censure Rep. Paul Gosar for posting violent video depicting attacks on Biden, AOC
Published
Along party lines, the House voted to censure Gosar, an Arizona Republican, and stripped him of his committee assignments.
Published
Along party lines, the House voted to censure Gosar, an Arizona Republican, and stripped him of his committee assignments.
Democrats have criticized the Republican lawmaker following his violent anime tweet aimed at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and..
CNN’s Randi Kaye speaks to Republican Rep. Paul Gosar’s Arizona constituents about the photoshopped anime video he posted to..