Poland-Belarus border: Repatriated Iraqi migrants arrive home
Published
Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, who are caught in limbo between Poland and Belarus have been facing nightmarish conditions at the border.Full Article
Published
Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, who are caught in limbo between Poland and Belarus have been facing nightmarish conditions at the border.Full Article
Hundreds of Iraqis returned home from Belarus on Thursday after abandoning their hopes of reaching the European Union — a..
Belarus authorities on Thursday cleared the main camps where migrants had huddled at the border with Poland, in a change of tack..