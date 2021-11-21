China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania
China said it took the punitive step after self-ruled Taiwan opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania.Full Article
China has officially downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania to the "charge d'affaires" level, the Ministry of Foreign..
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday threatened to retaliate against Lithuania after the Baltic nation allowed Taiwan to open a..