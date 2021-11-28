New variant symptoms mild, says doctor who spotted it
The South African doctor who found the new variant says patients are showing very mild symptoms so far.Full Article
Dr Angelique Coetzee said that patients had symptoms that did not fit the 'traditional' mould of Covid.
The doctor who raised the alarm on the new variant has explained unusual symptoms seen in patients