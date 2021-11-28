'A once in a generation creative mind': Kanye West, more stars mourn designer Virgil Abloh
Published
The fashion world is paying tribute to Virgil Abloh, the trailblazing Louis Vuitton director and Off-White founder who died Sunday at age 41.
Published
The fashion world is paying tribute to Virgil Abloh, the trailblazing Louis Vuitton director and Off-White founder who died Sunday at age 41.
Kanye West is in mourning following the death of his longtime friend, fashion designer Virgil Abloh. The two stars began working..
Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Justin Timberlake were among the stars paying tribute to “once in a generation creative mind”..