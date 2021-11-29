Jussie Smollett Trial Begins With Jury Selection
Published
The actor said in 2019 that he was the victim of a hate crime, but the police said it was a hoax. His trial will revolve around charges that he filed a false police report.Full Article
Published
The actor said in 2019 that he was the victim of a hate crime, but the police said it was a hoax. His trial will revolve around charges that he filed a false police report.Full Article
Watch VideoTwo brothers stand at the center of the case that prosecutors will lay before jurors when the trial of Jussie Smollett..