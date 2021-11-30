Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to overturn abortion rights
Published
The former vice-president speaks on the eve of the most important abortion case in years at the top US court.Full Article
Published
The former vice-president speaks on the eve of the most important abortion case in years at the top US court.Full Article
Former US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2021. / Screenshot taken from..
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday will lay out the case for reversing the precedent set by Roe v.
#roe..