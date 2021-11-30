In America's gun violence 'epidemic,' Oxford High in Michigan is 28th school shooting of 2021
There have been at least 28 school shootings in 2021, according to Education Week, which tracks school shooting incidents across the U.S.
Four students were killed and eight others, including a teacher, were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.
Watch VideoA 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six..
The semiautomatic gun used in the shooting at Oxford high school was purchased by the suspect’s father on Nov. 26, four days..