WTA suspends tournaments in China over concerns for Peng Shuai
Published
All WTA tournaments have been suspended in China over concerns for the safety of player Peng Shuai.Full Article
Published
All WTA tournaments have been suspended in China over concerns for the safety of player Peng Shuai.Full Article
WTA Chairman Steve Simon said he is "greatly concerned" about the risks players and staff would face after the treatment of tennis..
WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon said Wednesday the women's tennis circuit is suspending all tournaments in China over concerns about..