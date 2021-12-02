Pomp, punk and the pandemic see Angela Merkel out of office in Germany
A song by East German-born punk singer Nina Hagen was among those requested by the outgoing Chancellor as she was treated to a traditional sendoff.Full Article
A ceremony has been held for the German chancellor, who is due to step down after 16 years in office.
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks Tuesday with the governors of Germany's 16 states amid growing concern..