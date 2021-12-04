Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro to be investigated for linking COVID-19 vaccine to AIDS
The vaccine sceptic far-right Brazilian president was temporarily suspended from both Facebook and YouTube after his comments.Full Article
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has instructed the country’s top prosecutor, Augusto Aras, to look into the matter